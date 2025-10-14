The Los Angeles Dodgers took the NLCS opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Los Angeles held on for the 2-1 win on the strength of Blake Snell’s historic performance. The two-time Cy Young winner allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out 10 batters in eight scoreless innings. Will Smith caught Snell’s Game 1 gem and the Dodgers catcher gushed about the clutch outing after LA’s win.

“That was dominant. That’s as good as you’ll see someone throw a game. It was impressive. Just glad he’s on our side,” Smith said, per SportsNetLA.

“He was just making pitches. He wasn’t giving in. His changeup was really good tonight, his curveball [was putting] guys away. He just kinda had them really off balance, not knowing what’s coming.”

Blake Snell lifts Dodgers to 1-0 NLCS lead over Brewers

Snell became the first pitcher to face the minimum in eight innings during a postseason game since Don Larsen in 1956. And Smith had a hand in the feat. Caleb Durbin led off the third inning with a single. The Brewers third baseman then attempted to steal second but Smith threw him out, allowing Snell to get through the frame facing only three batters.

Snell needed just 12 pitches in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. His velocity hadn’t dipped despite throwing 103 pitches on the night. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Snell in favor of Roki Sasaki.

After the game, Roberts acknowledged having a difficult time with the decision to remove the starter. But he cited Sasaki’s postseason success and the desire to keep Snell fresh for a Game 5 start as reasons for taking the pitcher out.

However, Roberts' plan didn't go smoothly. Sasaki struggled, allowing a run on one hit and two walks in 0.2 innings. It was the first run Sasaki has given up since transitioning to the bullpen. Blake Treinen relieved the rookie and closed out the Dodgers’ 2-1 win, earning his first save of the 2025 postseason.

The final inning of Game 1 was a roller coaster for Dodgers fans. But ultimately LA came out on top, taking a 1-0 lead in the Championship Series.

Snell began the playoffs with the best start of his career against the Cincinnati Reds. He’s then improved on that career-best postseason outing in both his subsequent appearances. The stellar run has solidified the Dodgers hurler as a premier big-game pitcher.