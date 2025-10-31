The Los Angeles Dodgers find their backs against the wall, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 as the series shifts back to Canada. The narrative in Toronto is one of impending celebration, with the Blue Jays one win away from their first title since 1993. The Dodgers have one last chance, facing a must-win World Series Game 6 on the road. The high-stakes elimination game is the ultimate test for what some call a superteam. However, manager Dave Roberts provided an update that signals the team's complete unity. They are clearly not planning a one-game trip to Toronto.

On Thursday, a designated travel day, the Dodgers held an optional workout at Rogers Centre. In the lexicon of professional sports, “optional” is often a test of character. It gauges which athletes are willing to put in the extra work. After a grueling cross-continent flight and a tough loss at home, players had justification for resting. The Dodgers, however, chose to send a message.

The entire roster showed up. This was not a session for a few struggling hitters. It was a complete convocation, a powerful rejection of any division. The LA Times's Jack Harris reported on the team's remarkable commitment on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared a quote from the manager, highlighting the team's defiance as they trail the Blue Jays 3-2.

“Not one guy took the option. So that was pretty exciting for me and just speaks to where these guys are at.”

The full attendance at Thursday’s workout was a massive statement from the Dodgers. It served as a clear endorsement of Roberts’ leadership — not the kind of players-only meeting that hints at unrest, but a show of complete alignment between the clubhouse and the manager’s office. United and focused, they now head into their most important game of the year.

This quiet act of defiance inside enemy territory sent a clear message. The Dodgers aren’t sulking over a 3-2 deficit — they’re responding with unity, focus, and intent. Their full-team workout wasn’t about optics. It was about identity.

Game 6 in Toronto won’t just test their talent — it will test their resolve. And if Thursday’s message is any indication, the Dodgers aren’t traveling north for closure. They’re traveling to survive.