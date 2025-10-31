With the Los Angeles Dodgers down 2-3 in the World Series, the club participated in a practice on Thursday in preparation for Game 6. During that time, manager Dave Roberts was having some fun with his team and ended up challenging second baseman Hyeseong Kim to a race. However, it didn't quite go according to plan.

Roberts, who is 53 years old, was given a little head start in the race around the bases. Unfortunately, that lead didn't matter, as the 11-year veteran manager biffed it and fell to the ground while rounding second base, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. Dave Roberts was seen with dirt stains all over his pants and sweatshirt afterward.

“Dave Roberts jokingly challenged Hyeseong Kim to a race running the bases at the Dodgers' workout just now. He got a big head start — but then tripped and fell rounding second.”

Article Continues Below

Dave Roberts jokingly challenged Hyeseong Kim to a race running the bases at the Dodgers’ workout just now He got a big head start — but then tripped and fell rounding second pic.twitter.com/SoSuCvkGMp — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) October 30, 2025

The Dodgers are seemingly staying loose despite being down one game in the World Series. L.A. is in a must-win situation on Friday night, as a loss will give the Toronto Blue Jays the World Series win. But hopefully, Los Angeles plays better than Dave Roberts does racing around the bases. Otherwise, Game 6 could be it for the ball club.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to start on the mound in Game 6 for the Dodgers. The last time he took the mound was in the Dodgers' 5-1 Game 2 win over the Blue Jays. Yamamoto was electric in that contest, as he finished with eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits and one earned run in 9.0 innings pitched. Los Angeles would greatly benefit from another outing like that on Friday.