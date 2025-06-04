Last weekend's series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees was a spectacle. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani exchanged home runs in a World Series rematch. However, one fan walked away from the series with injury, claiming that the staff working at Dodger Stadium of discrimination against him after he was hit by a slab of concrete.

Luis Ricardo Aquino attended the series opener on Friday, a game the Dodgers won 8-5. During the game, a slab of concrete fell from the stadium's upper deck and hit him in the back. Initially, he thought that a Los Angeles fan threw it at him since he attended the game to support the Yankees.

Dodger Stadium staff came over to assist Aquino and make sure he was ok. However, he didn't appreciate how he was treated, claiming discrimination, according to KTLA's Tony Kurzweil.

“The first question the police asked me if I had papers, and I said, ‘Yes, I am on my Visa,’” Aquino said about the situation. “I had to give them my Visa and they took it from me. I am angry because I felt discriminated against.”

Despite his interaction with stadium staff, Aquino stayed to watch the rest of the game. The Dodgers organization gave him free merchandise, but did not apologize to him.

Aquino was visiting from Mexico City. The team offered to take him to the hospital, but he refused.

“The paramedics did treat me and checked my vitals, but everything seemed O.K.,” he said. “They asked if I wanted to go to a hospital, but this is not my country, so I did not feel comfortable.”

The Dodgers have implemented safety measures to protect fans from falling debris. After the incident this weekend, the team will revisit their measures.

Aquino finished watching the game, which turned out to be the closest of the series between the Dodgers and Yankees, which featured an 18-2 blowout. Judge and Ohtani continue to put on a show at the plate, and their matchups are must-see TV.