Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker has not had the high-powered contract year that he hoped for, and one MLB insider recently suggested that the four-time All-Star could choose to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, rival executives think that the Dodgers might be willing to offer the 28-year-old a sizable contract due to their need for outfield help.

“Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency. Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help,” Nightengale wrote.

Across 133 games this season, Tucker has bashed 22 home runs, collected 73 RBIs, and posted an .854 OPS. While these marks are respectable, they are far different from what many predicted he would post during a contract season.

Tucker has been dealing with calf tightness and last played on September 2. Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently noted that it would not require a trip to the injured list.

“That's what we're dealing with is we think we have time to let this heal without putting him on the injured list,” Counsell told MLB.com. “We think he'll be ready before what an injured list [stint] would cost him. And we also, with having the extra player in September, feel like we're not playing short, really. Don't feel like, from a roster perspective, it hurts us at all.

“I think you put all those factors in, and we're still going to be conservative with it. Because we felt like we saw improvement today, we think it's worth just basically taking a day to day track with this.”

The Cubs currently hold the National League’s top Wild Card spot, and are 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.