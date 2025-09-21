The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently counting down the days until the MLB postseason begins in less than two weeks. While they likely won't have the number one overall seed in the NL, as they have become accustomed to in recent years, the Dodgers will likely win yet another NL West title and be a tough out for anyone they may match up with in the postseason.

Heading into this season, there was outcry from the baseball world about the number of star free agents the Dodgers will be able to bring in over the offseason despite having just won the World Series in 2024, and now, there is even more vitriol aimed in their direction due to a unique stipulation that effectively allows them to have one more pitcher than everyone else.

“Teams are upset that the Dodgers will have one more pitcher than everyone else on their roster since there’s a special exemption for Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player,” reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today. ” If Ohtani is a starting pitcher, he can remain in the game as a DH once he’s replaced on the mound. But if he starts the game as a DH and pitches out of the bullpen, the Dodgers would lose the DH once his relief appearance is over. The only way Ohtani could stay in the game would be moving to the outfield, where he hasn’t played since 2021.

Nightengale also clarified that “this is why it’s far-fetched that Ohtani will have any role in the postseason besides a DH and starting pitcher.”

Whatever role the Dodgers choose to use him in, there's little question that Shohei Ohtani is poised to make a big impact on the playoffs this year, as he looks to help lead Los Angeles to its second straight World Series trophy and third in the past six years.