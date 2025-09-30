The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the NL Wild Card Series, and they may have a surprise addition to their roster. All-Star catcher Will Smith is expected to be active. He has missed nearly a month with a broken third metacarpal in his throwing hand. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Smith will be one of three catchers the Dodgers carry into their showdown with the Reds in the MLB postseason.

Smith has played just one game since September 3. His recovery, however, has shown encouraging progress. During team workouts, he faced live pitching. He also tested his throwing arm with positive results. Those steps convinced the Dodgers he could still offer value, even in a limited role. For a club searching for any edge against a dangerous Reds squad, Smith’s presence brings both experience and power to the bench.

Smith will not start behind the plate but the Dodgers still believe his bat can make an impact. He is expected to be used mainly as a pinch-hitter. That role allows manager Dave Roberts to deploy his All-Star in key late-game moments. It also avoids the risk of extended defensive work. In October baseball, margins are thin. One swing from Smith could shift the outcome of a game.

The matchup with the Reds adds intrigue. Cincinnati’s bullpen has been a strength all season. The Dodgers trust that Smith’s patience at the plate and postseason experience can pressure opposing relievers. His ability to draw walks or deliver extra-base hits gives Los Angeles another weapon when leverage situations appear.

For Smith, this chance is about more than returning from injury. It is also about reminding the league why he remains one of baseball’s premier catchers. Even in a reduced role, his presence signals depth and determination from a Dodgers team chasing another deep run in the MLB postseason.

As the NL Wild Card Series begins, the spotlight falls on Smith. Can he turn limited chances into defining October moments? And can he provide the Dodgers with the edge they need against the Reds?