The Toronto Blue Jays currently lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 heading into Game 6 of the World Series. LA entered the season as the favorite to win the Fall Classic after getting the job done in 2024, but this Dodgers ball club is one loss away from coming up short. However, could Shohei Ohtani still take home World Series MVP honors even if the Dodgers lose?

It's extremely rare for a player on the losing team to win the World Series MVP. In fact, it has only happened once in MLB, as infielder Bobby Richardson of the New York Yankees accomplished the feat in 1960 despite the Pittsburgh Pirates' Fall Classic victory. 1960 was the season in which Bill Mazeroski hit one of the most memorable postseason home runs in the history of the sport — a long ball that led to Pittsburgh upsetting New York.

Richardson, however, hit .367 with a 1.054 OPS, one home run and 12 RBI. He helped the Yankees remain competitive through seven games — but the Pirates ultimately won the championship.

So, what would it take for Shohei Ohtani to win this year's World Series MVP even with the Dodgers' loss? The fact that he's a pitcher and hitter helps matters, of course. However, in order for Ohtani to win it all, the Blue Jays would need to feature an extremely balanced attack without one or two true standout players. Toronto has used a team effort, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s impact cannot be overlooked.

Guerrero is likely in Ohtani's way

Guerrero is already making World Series history. He's been terrific. In fact, Guerrero even homered off Ohtani.

Overall, the Blue Jays slugger is hitting .364 to go along with two home runs, three RBI, six runs scored and six walks. With at least one more game to be played, Guerrero will have an opportunity to further strengthen his numbers.

If it wasn't for Guerrero's incredible play, Ohtani may currently be the World Series MVP front-runner despite the Blue Jays' 3-2 lead. One has to imagine that Guerrero would have earned the award if the series was already over.

The World Series, though, still has at least one more contest to be played. If the Dodgers get the win in Toronto on Friday night, there will be a Game 7 as well.

How Shohei Ohtani can win World Series MVP

If the Dodgers win the series, Ohtani will likely earn the award unless someone else has jaw-dropping performances in Games 6 and 7. If the Dodgers lose, though, Ohtani will still be a candidate.

Through five games at the plate, the left-handed slugger is hitting .316 with three home runs, two doubles, five RBI, five runs scored and seven walks. The Blue Jays have been especially cautious about pitching to him, yet Ohtani still has produced at an elite level.

Oh, and as mentioned, Ohtani has pitched as well.

He surrendered four runs across six innings of work in Game 4. Ohtani also struck out six hitters. It wasn't a dominant effort, but it certainly was not bad for a guy who played an 18 inning matchup the day before.

Dave Roberts said Ohtani could pitch again in a potential Game 7 — whether it comes as an opener or a reliever. Roberts even mentioned that Shohei could see time in the outfield if necessary.

In order for Shohei Ohtani to win MVP despite a Dodgers' World Series loss, the series will probably need to last all seven games. Pitching again — and finding success — would only help his case. A strong offensive performance to finish the series will be necessary. If Guerrero struggles, that would improve Ohtani's chances as well.

It's only happened one time before, but yes, Ohtani does have a chance to win the World Series MVP even if the Dodgers fail to earn a championship victory this year. With that being said — although it is not out of the question — it remains unlikely to come to fruition.