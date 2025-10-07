The Los Angeles Dodgers made MLB playoff history during their Game 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Divisional Series on Monday night.

Los Angeles was coming off an important 5-3 win in Game 1. With the series being a best-of-five, the team needed to keep the momentum going to have a huge edge over their opponent.

The squad understood the assignment going into Game 2, especially on offense. They have an active streak of scoring four or more runs in 12 consecutive games. Reaching that mark again, they made history against Philadelphia, per reporter Sarah Langs.

“The Dodgers have scored at least 4 runs in 13 consecutive postseason games. That’s tied with the 1970-71 Orioles for the longest such streak in postseason history,” Langs wrote.

How Dodgers played against Phillies

It's a great achievement for the Dodgers to get in Game 2, beating the Phillies 4-3 on the road to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The game was scoreless throughout the first six innings of the game as neither team refused to concede any type of run. However, Los Angeles blew the game open with four run in the seventh frame. Enrique Hernandez sacrificed a groundout to drive home a runner, while Will Smith Shohei Ohtani provided RBI singles to give their side a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia tried to fight back, scoring three runs in the last two innings of the game. Despite their efforts, Los Angeles made big plays down the stretch to close out the contest.

The Dodgers' bullpen did a great job at containing the Phillies' offense early on. They conceded seven hits after 33 at-bats, only allowing runs in the final frames. Blake Snell earned the win as he lasted six innings on the mound, striking out nine batters while giving up one hit. Meanwhile, Roki Sasaki obtained the save for his second of the series.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Dodgers will look to finish off the Phillies at home in Game 3. The contest will take place on Oct. 8 at 9:08 p.m. ET.