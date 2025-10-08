The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-3 heading in Week 6. However, Rich Gannon has seen his team all but throw away each of its three losses this season. The Cardinals head coach is facing a fine for how he reacted during Arizona's most recent loss to the Tennessee Titans. Even former Cardinals star JJ Watt offered his thoughts on how the team's season has gone so far.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is under fire for not getting the ball to his stars consistently. Despite the early struggles, the team has shown that it can compete with almost any team in the NFL. However, the Cardinals have struggled to limit their mistakes. That habit has come back to bite them multiple times already in 2025.

Watt appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about Arizona's struggles. In his eyes, the team has gotten very unlucky early in the season, culminating in a baffling loss to the Titans on Sunday.

"That was such a tough ending for the Cardinals.. This team has lost three games by a total of five points" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4nD9I4JSBu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 8, 2025

“It was just a tough, tough, tough ending with the fumble at the goal line, with the snap hitting (Murray) in the head, and then with the interception returned for a touchdown,” Watt said. “Think about this Cardinals team. They have lost three games by a total of five points. They've lost them all on the last play of the game.”

Gannon's reaction to Emari Demercado's fumble at the goal line epitomized how the game went for Arizona. That and the fact that the Titans forced a fumble on a Cardinals interception and recovered it for a touchdown all but sealed the loss for his team. However, Watt and other experts recognize Arizona's talent and are not ready to write them off just yet.

Murray has spoken on the team's issues throughout the season. If he and Gannon can eliminate the unforced errors that have sunk the Cardinals so far, the sky's the limit. For now, Watt and others are left wondering how Arizona keeps giving games away.