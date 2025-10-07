The Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason run has hit a small snag. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that veteran utility infielder Miguel Rojas is “day-to-day” after experiencing right hamstring tightness in Game 2 of the NLDS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

After taking a commanding 2-0 series lead, popular fan page Dodgers Nation took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to post Roberts’ update following Rojas’s diving stop to get Trea Turner out at third base — a highlight-reel play that helped preserve the lead but came with a price.

“Great play… his hamstring tightened up on him… we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow. It’s fair to say he’s day-to-day.”

Rojas started at third base on Monday night but has rotated between shortstop and third throughout the postseason, giving the Dodgers valuable defensive flexibility. The 36-year-old has been one of the team’s most consistent infielders in October, hitting .429 through four playoff games while providing steady leadership and elite defense.

Hamstring tightness is not new for the veteran utility man, who missed stretches earlier this year with a similar issue. Roberts said the team would reassess his condition before Game 3, and while the injury appears minor, the club may choose rest over risk given their 2-0 series lead heading back to Dodger Stadium.

If Rojas cannot go, Kiké Hernández could slide into third base, with Max Muncy or Tommy Edman offering additional depth options. However, the Dodgers would lose some defensive polish and postseason experience — areas Rojas has excelled in since joining the club.

The Dodgers’ success this October has hinged on veteran poise and roster depth, and Rojas embodies both. His willingness to lay out for a critical out — even while managing a nagging hamstring — shows the toughness and commitment that define Los Angeles’s postseason approach.

As the Dodgers look to close out the Phillies in Game 3, all eyes will be on Rojas’s recovery and whether one of their most dependable infielders will be ready to take the field again.