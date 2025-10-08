The 2025 NFL season has already seen a number of terrible injuries for fantasy football. Joe Burrow's turf toe injury will sideline him for the rest of the fantasy season. Meanwhile, Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury during what looked to be a breakout sophomore campaign. Each of those injuries has an impact on the rest of that player's offense. Especially Burrow, whose absence has seen Ja'Marr Chase struggle in most of his matchups.

Injuries are part of the game in fantasy football. But they are not the only reason why players can suddenly see their value change for the worse.

Other players breaking out can steal carries from established starters. New coaching staffs can torpedo player value, or give too many touches to undeserving players. And sometimes, aging veterans simply run out of juice.

It can be difficult to sort out which of these situations are temporary and which ones will last the rest of the season.

Now may be the time to give up on a few brand name players who have disappointed throughout the first five weeks of the season.

Below we will explore three fantasy football players who you may want to be concerned about heading into Week 6.

Is Alvin Kamara finally declining in his age 30 season?

Let's be real, the explosive plays simply have not been there for Kamara in 2025.

Kamara has been solid, but many fantasy managers expected more from him. Especially after the hiring of Kellen Moore at head coach.

But Kamara is in a truly unique situation as it relates to fantasy football.

Kamara is still the lead back in New Orleans and gets plenty involved in the passing game. He should still have solid value in most leagues because of his relatively high floor and reliability.

But consistency is really all that Kamara is bringing to the table anymore.

Now that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, consistency is a great trait for any player in fantasy football. But that is a disappointing return for Kamara if you took him close to his preseason ADP in redraft.

To be clear, Kamara is still a solid RB2 in the right formats. But his best days are clearly behind him.

If you can move off Kamara in fantasy, try to get all the value you can in return. Otherwise, it might make sense to simply ride out the rest of the season.

Derrick Henry cannot overcome Baltimore's nightmare season

Henry's monster game against the Bills feels like it happens ages ago. And perhaps more worrisome, it's starting to look like the exception and not the standard for King Henry.

The 31-year-old running back rumbled for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. But his season has been a disaster ever since.

In the four games since, Henry has only managed 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Yes, he's failed to live up to that big game in the next four games combined.

There are multiple factors at play here.

First, it is okay to recognize that Henry is not exactly the same player that he was during his prime. He is still one of the most imposing running backs in the NFL. However, it is a known fact that running backs decline by their late 20s and after.

I'm not trying to say that Henry is washed. But he clearly cannot singlehandedly will the Ravens to victory like he used to with the Titans.

Article Continues Below

But the bigger issue is the supporting cast around Henry.

Obviously Lamar Jackson's recent injury struggles are one of the team's biggest hurdles. Opposing defenses know they can sell out to stop Henry when Baltimore's passing game is not at full power.

But the Ravens also have a mountain of defensive injuries that make it difficult for Baltimore to play complementary football.

Simply put, the Ravens are in the middle of a nightmare season. And even an aging superstar like King Henry cannot save them.

Henry remains a touchdown-dependent running back in fantasy football for the rest of the season.

It's hard to say that about the Derrick Henry, but it's true.

Does Chris Godwin stink, or is Emeka Egbuka just too good?

Honestly, I think both of those statements are probably true.

Godwin has been a huge disappointment in fantasy this season. He has the same stat line in both of his games this year – three receptions for 26 yards. Oof.

To be fair, Godwin is coming off a serious ankle injury and he may need some time to get back to his old self.

But that excuse won't do anything for fantasy manager who drafted Godwin for the 2025 season.

Plus, there's the Emeka Egbuka of it all.

The superstar rookie is having a fabulous season. He's already hauled in 25 receptions for 445 receiving yards and five touchdowns. It is clear that part of Godwin's problem is playing second fiddle to Egbuka.

Godwin also worries me because Mike Evans will eventually return from injury. I would be shocked if that doesn't have a negative impact on Godwin's short-term fantasy value too.

I recommend benching Godwin until further notice.