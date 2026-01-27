The NBA All-Star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 13-15 in Los Angeles. Already, the stars are aligning for all the weekend activities.

To kick things off, there will be a Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 13. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts will be one of the celebrity coaches, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

Betts is not too far off from helping to lead the Dodgers to their second consecutive World Series in October. During the season, he batted .258 with 152 hits, 20 home runs, and 58 RBIs.

It remains to be seen who the other celebrity coaches will be and which celebrities will be competing.

In the Rising Stars game, former NBA players Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Carmelo Anthony will be the coaches.

Before he became a major leaguer, Betts was a standout basketball player in high school. He attended John Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee, where he played baseball and basketball and was on the bowling team.

On the basketball court, Betts was the MVP of the District 12-AAA league during his senior year. Altogether, Betts averaged 14.1 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals per game. Additionally, Betts was named the Class AAA All-City Player of the Year. He was also the MVP of the District 12-AAA tournament in his junior year.

Ultimately, Betts chose the path of baseball. In 2011, he was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He was the 2018 AL MVP, an eight-time All-Star, and a four-time World Series champion.