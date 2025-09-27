The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off their final series of the regular season against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth, but they still have something to play for. Los Angeles and Seattle are still jostling for playoff positioning with the Wild Card Series looming. Unfortunately, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is without Tommy Edman and Max Muncy.

Muncy has dealt with a lower-body issue recently that has prevented him from playing at his peak. Edman, on the other hand, will miss the series opener with an ankle injury, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris. Both infielders have been in and out of the lineup throughout the season, robbing the Dodgers of their best lineup, both on the field and in the batter's box.

“Max Muncy is dealing with an unspecified lower-body issue, Dave Roberts said. They’ve given him a couple days to work thru it,” Harris said. “Tommy Edman is out again today to give his ankle some rest, but he’s expected back in the lineup tomorrow. Roberts said he is more ‘hoping' than ‘hopeful' that Will Smith will be available for wild card round. He reiterated that Ben Rortvedt would be the primary catcher if Smith can’t play.”

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers have many issues to work on before the playoffs begin. Los Angeles' bullpen is in a state of flux as Roberts tries to find a reliever he can rely on when the lights get bright. His team will play in the Wild Card round, leaving him with almost no time to figure something out. The Mariners will not give him any relief, either.

Seattle is chasing a first round bye in the American League. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is trying to make history of his own and needs three home runs to tie Aaron Judge's single-season AL record. Seattle and Los Angeles will clash to end the season as both try to configure rosters for deep playoff runs.