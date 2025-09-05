The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. However, Dave Roberts' infield might be even thinner than it was before. The Dodgers have been without Tommy Edman and Max Muncy thanks to injury. Depending on further test results, Will Smith might join them. If he misses time, Ben Rortvedt will step in behind the plate.

Smith has been an unsung hero for Los Angeles so far this season. His consistency as a batter has helped a star-studded roster survive injuries both in the field and the starting rotation. However, an injury to his right hand has fans worried that the Dodgers will be without their All-Star catcher for a while. According to Los Angeles Times writer Jack Harris, his status is in the air.

“Will Smith is getting a CT scan today, Dave Roberts said. Results of that will determine if he needs an IL stint or not, but he’s unlikely to play this weekend regardless,” Harris said. “Ben Rortvedt (who the Dodgers got from Tampa Bay at the deadline) will be active as a third catcher tonight.”

Rortvedt is a capable presence at catcher, but he is far from the offensive force that Smith is. Roberts' starting catcher has had his fair share of clutch moments this season. He has helped Los Angeles remain dominant without players like Muncy or Edman on the field. However, his potential injury absence brings a new concern for the Dodgers as the season winds down.

Barring a total collapse, Los Angeles should be securely in the National League playoff field. Despite making it back to the postseason, Roberts needs his lineup to be at full strength in order to win back-t0-back championships. For now, all he can do it wait for a result on Smith and make the call on whether or not he needs to go to the injured list.