Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez is making waves fast.

Just two games into his big-league career, the Miami Marlins rookie has already carved out a spot in the team's record books. On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old delivered a stellar performance, going 3-4 with two doubles, a walk, and a key RBI in Miami's 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Combined with his 2-3 outing in his MLB debut the night before, Ramírez now has five hits in two career games, the most ever by a Marlins player to start a career, according to OptaSTATS. It's an electric start that not only highlights his bat-to-ball skills but also energizes a Marlins club looking for offensive consistency.

Ramírez's biggest moment came in the sixth inning when he smacked a run-scoring double off Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft to bring Miami within one. That clutch hit set the stage for a seventh-inning rally. With two outs, Xavier Edwards hit a slow infield dribbler to Ashcraft, who then made a costly throwing error that allowed Otto Lopez to score from second and put Miami ahead for good.

The Marlins' bullpen held strong after that. Lake Bachar (1-0) picks up his first MLB win, tossing a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. Calvin Faucher shut the door in the ninth for his second save of the season. Edward Cabrera struck out seven over five innings despite surrendering a mammoth 431-foot home run to Cincinnati's Noelvi Marte.

With the win, Miami improves to 11-12 on the season and 8-7 at home. That's a marked improvement over last year's pace, considering the team didn't reach double-digit wins until May 5.

Ramírez's historic debut is quickly becoming one of the early feel-good stories of the 2025 MLB season. The rookie looks to keep the momentum going as the Marlins aim for a sweep behind Sandy Alcantara in Wednesday's series finale.