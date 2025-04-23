Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez is making waves fast.

Just two games into his big-league career, the Miami Marlins rookie has already carved out a spot in the team's record books. On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old delivered a stellar performance, going 3-4 with two doubles, a walk, and a key RBI in Miami's 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Combined with his 2-3 outing in his MLB debut the night before, Ramírez now has five hits in two career games, the most ever by a Marlins player to start a career, according to OptaSTATS. It's an electric start that not only highlights his bat-to-ball skills but also energizes a Marlins club looking for offensive consistency.

Ramírez's biggest moment came in the sixth inning when he smacked a run-scoring double off Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft to bring Miami within one. That clutch hit set the stage for a seventh-inning rally. With two outs, Xavier Edwards hit a slow infield dribbler to Ashcraft, who then made a costly throwing error that allowed Otto Lopez to score from second and put Miami ahead for good.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Reds Marlins prediction, Reds Marlins pick, Reds Marlins odds, Reds Marlins, Reds Marlins MLB odds
Reds vs. Marlins prediction, odds, pick – 4/23/2025
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox among ‘most likely’ trade spots for Marlins ace
Reds Marlins prediction, Reds Marlins pick, Reds Marlins odds, Reds Marlins, Reds Marlins MLB odds
Reds vs. Marlins prediction, odds, pick – 4/22/2025

The Marlins' bullpen held strong after that. Lake Bachar (1-0) picks up his first MLB win, tossing a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. Calvin Faucher shut the door in the ninth for his second save of the season. Edward Cabrera struck out seven over five innings despite surrendering a mammoth 431-foot home run to Cincinnati's Noelvi Marte.

With the win, Miami improves to 11-12 on the season and 8-7 at home. That's a marked improvement over last year's pace, considering the team didn't reach double-digit wins until May 5.

Ramírez's historic debut is quickly becoming one of the early feel-good stories of the 2025 MLB season. The rookie looks to keep the momentum going as the Marlins aim for a sweep behind Sandy Alcantara in Wednesday's series finale.