Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was among the top names ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but he ultimately remained with the team the rest of the way in the 2025 campaign. But now that it's the offseason again, his name is starting to trend again, generating a lot of buzz on the rumor mill, with many believing that Miami might finally let go of the former National League Cy Young Award winner.

Alcantara, who just turned 30 years old in September, may have also just gotten a strong hint from the Marlins, particularly from the team owner, about his outlook with Miami.

Well, sort of.

“Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has told several Marlins' employees that he fully expects ace Sandy Alcantara to be on the roster on opening day….but they're also not shutting off talks with potential suitor,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 2026 MLB Opening Day is several months away, and between now and then, a lot can definitely happen in the offseason. There will always be suitors for a name like Sandy Alcantara, especially with Miami seemingly not absolutely closing the door on a possible trade involving the two-time MLB All-Star hurler.

Alcantara signed a five-year, $56 million contract with the Marlins in 2021, which would expire by the end of the 2027 campaign. However, the last year of that deal is a club option worth $21 million. He is due to earn $17.3 million in 2026.

In the 2025 season, Alcantara went 11-12 with a 4.14 ERA and a 4.28 FIP while posting just an 82 ERA+ through 31 starts, but there is hope that he can bounce back from that underwhelming year and recover his old form.