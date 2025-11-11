The Miami Marlins are expected to headline MLB offseason rumors as front-office sources indicate the club is finally ready to trade its longtime ace. After finishing 79-83 in the 2025 MLB season, the team now seems prepared to accept the best available offer for Sandy Alcantara, ending years of hesitation and signaling the start of a new era in South Beach.

The upcoming offseason marks a clear turning point for the Marlins, who enter the market with renewed urgency and a genuine intent to reshape their roster for the future.

In an article written by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who covered ten of the biggest storylines in the MLB hot stove period, the veteran insider described a major shift in Miami’s strategy, explaining that the organization’s approach to its ace has changed heading into the offseason.

“The Marlins never got the offer they wanted to move their former Cy Young winner, but this winter, are set to accept the best offer they receive, believing now is the time.”

The development underscores a philosophical shift within the front office led by Peter Bendix. Talks surrounding Alcantara’s future — and where he might land before the 2026 season — are expected to dominate the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, with multiple teams, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox, expected to inquire about the 2022 Cy Young winner. The 30-year-old veteran’s contract remains highly appealing at $17.3 million for 2026, with a $21 million club option for 2027.

Meanwhile, Edward Cabrera trade rumors continue to gain momentum. The 27-year-old right-hander, under team control through 2028, is viewed as a prime “sell-high” candidate after a breakout 2025 season. Whether he’s included in a package will depend on the strength of the Alcantara market, but his presence in discussions adds another layer of intrigue to the Marlins’ offseason approach.

If both pitchers are moved, it would signal a franchise reset. Miami looks ready to rebuild around young arms such as Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Ryan Weathers, aiming to turn potential into long-term stability heading into 2026.