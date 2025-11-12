The Miami Marlins may have their biggest offseason decision centered around Sandy Alcantara, and team president Peter Bendix finally addressed the growing speculation. Appearing on MLB Network’s MLB Now during the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Bendix discussed the ace’s future amid increasing MLB trade rumors with Brian Kenny, providing rare clarity on the organization’s current mindset.

MLB Now took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the exchange as Bendix spoke about the right-hander .

“What’s the plan for Sandy Alcantara?

Marlins President of Baseball Ops Peter Bendix talks about the right hander.”

"What's the plan for Sandy Alcantara?

Marlins President of Baseball Ops Peter Bendix talks about the right hander."

When Kenny asked about the club’s plan for Alcantara, the Marlins president praised the 2022 Cy Young winner for his strong second-half resurgence and the leadership he brings both on and off the field.

“You know, Sandy started the season slowly, but really in the second half of the year, we saw the version of him that we know is in there, the version of him that won a Cy Young,” Bendix said. “I’m really optimistic about what version of him is going to show up next year, and he brings so much to the organization on and off the field.”

When the MLB Network analyst pressed him on whether the 30-year-old pitcher currently fits the Marlins’ competitive window, the president emphasized the importance of building sustainable, long-term success.

“We’re trying to be as good as possible as soon as possible,” he said. “We’re building an organization that competes for the playoffs and the World Series year in and year out.”

While Bendix didn’t confirm the future of the veteran right-hander, his comments reflected a Marlins offseason approach focused on long-term success — keeping every option open as Miami evaluates its path forward for 2026 and beyond.

Whether Alcantara remains in Miami or becomes the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade, Bendix made one thing clear — the Marlins are focused on building a contender, not starting over, determined to establish a foundation that can sustain playoff-caliber success for years to come.