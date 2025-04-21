The Miami Marlins are turning to the future behind the plate. On the heels of a shoulder injury to veteran catcher Rob Brantly, the club is calling up 23-year-old Agustin Ramirez, their top catching prospect and a headliner in last year’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade with the Yankees.

Ramirez will join the Marlins ahead of their home series against the Cincinnati Reds and is expected to make his MLB debut during the homestand. The timing coincides with the team’s ongoing injury issues at catcher, with Brantly now sidelined and Nick Fortes still recovering from an oblique strain. Ramirez and rookie Liam Hicks, a Rule 5 Draft selection, now make up the Marlins’ catching tandem.

According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Marlins had already planned to promote Ramirez before Brantly exited Sunday’s win over the Phillies with right shoulder discomfort. That decision signals the club’s confidence in Ramirez as more than just a stopgap option.

Ranked as the Marlins’ No. 3 prospect by Fish On First and No. 55 overall by Baseball Prospectus, Ramirez has impressed scouts with his powerful bat and advanced plate discipline. Over 18 games this season with Triple-A Jacksonville, he’s slashed .258/.320/.500 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and five stolen bases in as many attempts. His 2024 campaign was even more eye-catching, as he hit .267 with 25 home runs, 93 RBI, and 22 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A.

Ramirez’s offensive upside is undeniable, but questions about his defense remain. Despite a strong throwing arm, he has struggled with accuracy and footwork behind the plate. In Triple-A this year, Ramirez has allowed 22 stolen bases and committed seven passed balls. While the Marlins have used him exclusively at catcher so far, some evaluators believe his long-term future could be at first base or designated hitter if the defensive issues persist.

Still, Miami has little to lose by giving Ramirez a shot now. Sitting at 9-12 and in the early stages of a rebuild, the Marlins are searching for impact bats and long-term solutions. If Ramirez hits like many believe he can, the defensive concerns may be worth tolerating—at least for now.

“He’s a bat-first guy with real power,” ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel wrote earlier this spring, placing Ramirez in his top 100 prospects list. “If he sticks at catcher, that’s a major win. If not, his bat still gives him a shot.”

Ramirez, signed internationally by the Yankees in 2018, joined Miami last July in the trade that sent Chisholm to New York. His development since then has fast-tracked him to the big leagues.

The Marlins now hold club control over Ramirez through 2031, giving them plenty of runway to evaluate his growth. As the team faces the Reds this week, all eyes will be on Ramirez’s debut and whether his bat can inject life into a struggling lineup—and possibly solidify a role for the long haul.