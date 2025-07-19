The Miami Marlins may be outside the MLB playoff picture for now, but if Kyle Stowers keeps swinging like this, that could change fast. The breakout outfielder powered Miami to a thrilling 8-7 extra-inning win over the Kansas Royals on Friday night, smashing a walk-off two-run homer to seal the club’s third straight victory.

Stowers’ latest performance was nothing short of electric. He went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI, including a first-inning three-run blast and the game-winner in the 10th. The Marlins walk-off win marked their seventh of the season and extended Stowers’ on-base streak to 10 consecutive plate appearances—tying a franchise record.

The 27-year-old’s breakout 2025 campaign with the Marlins is now impossible to ignore. He’s hitting .413 with eight home runs and 19 RBI over his last 15 games. He also made headlines during the All-Star break, representing Miami as their lone All-Star and launching a solo homer to open the NL’s swing-off win.

After Friday’s fireworks, Stowers told FishOnFirst’s Kevin Barral that the team is hungry for more.

“I just love winning, man,” the slugger told Barrel.

“I think all these guys do and anytime we can win, however we can get it, I'm happy. That's what we want to bring here to Miami. We all want to be a part of the winning culture and hopefully, eventually, get in the playoffs. Absolutely just dream one day about winning the World Series. It just starts with one day at a time and stacking as many wins as we can.”

The Marlins playoff hopes are still alive, but the road ahead is steep. Miami sits third in the NL East at 45–51, 9.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies. In the NL Wild Card race, they’re in ninth place, 7.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for the final spot. Still, the Marlins have won six of their last 10 games and are riding a three-game win streak heading into Saturday’s second matchup of their three-game set vs. Kansas City.

Stowers, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles last July, has become the centerpiece of a young and evolving lineup. He’s now hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI in 92 games. His walk-off on Friday was his second of the season and helped Miami claw out of a game they briefly trailed in the top of the 10th.

The Marlins vs. Royals series may not feature postseason front-runners, but it’s a proving ground for a team trying to stay relevant. If Stowers keeps delivering MVP-caliber moments, the club may yet force their way back into the playoff conversation.