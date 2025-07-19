Despite the team's tendency to trade away key players, the Miami Marlins have decided not to include outfielder Kyle Stowers in any negotiations ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. The Marlins have clarified that Stowers is off the market, even as other vital players remain part of ongoing trade rumors, according to Craig Mish.

Stowers has put up some elite statistics. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .298 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a .935 OPS in 92 games. Stowers is riding the wave of an offensive explosion; he has hit five home runs in his last two games, which has solidified his position as a vital part of Miami's core lineup of hitters.

The Marlins acquired Stowers last year in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles that sent former All-Star pitcher Trevor Rogers to the American League. Once ranked No. 8 in Baltimore's farm system, Stowers struggled during his first major league opportunities and finished the 2024 season, batting just .186 over 50 games with Miami. However, his performance in 2025 has proven those struggles are now a thing of the past.

Rather than abandoning Stowers, the Marlins invested in developing him. They allowed him to play, maintained an ongoing process to reshape his swing mechanics, and helped him reconstruct his confidence. The results tell the story of what they did collectively, as Stowers was now in the league lead for barrel rate and expected slugging percentage. His plate discipline improved, and his production against fastballs went from a -8 run value in 2024 to +6 this year.

In addition to his success on the field, Stowers has successfully developed into a leader within the Marlins' clubhouse. He has gone out of his way to participate in hitters' meetings and is very committed to leading Miami's rebuild. With team control through 2029, a manageable salary, and ever-growing influence both on the field and in the clubhouse, he embodies the kind of player Miami wants to partner with and grow for the future.

His rise has also sent a message to his former team, Baltimore. This month, Stowers hit three home runs and drove in six runs against the Orioles, while Trevor Rogers — the player he was traded for — landed on the injured list. His bracelet, inscribed with “LyonHearted” and “Jehovah-Rapha,” reflects his sense of purpose and gratitude — qualities now highly valued in Miami.