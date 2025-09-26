The Milwaukee Brewers secured their playoff berth more than a week ago. With Jackson Chourio back from the injured list, Milwaukee has as much momentum as anyone else heading into the playoffs. Brewers manager Pat Murphy has been key to the team's success, even if his methods are unconventional. Despite his quirks, fans in Milwaukee have shown their love for him.

The Brewers hosted a Postseason Pocket Pancake Rally to get fans excited for the postseason. Murphy went viral for pulling a pancake out and eating it during an interview this season. Milwaukee ran with the joke. The team hosted more than 10,000 fans who enjoyed pancakes made by Murphy and other Brewers staff members on Friday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Brewers fans have a taste for flapjacks and playoff baseball, it seems. Club reports that more than 10,000 attended this morning’s Postseason Pocket Pancake Rally between dine-ins and the drive thru. And all 1,000 bottles of Murph’s Maple Syrup sold out.

pic.twitter.com/3TVssAcIYO — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Brewers fans have a taste for flapjacks and playoff baseball, it seems,” McCalvy said. “Club reports that more than 10,000 attended this morning’s Postseason Pocket Pancake Rally between dine-ins and the drive thru. And all 1,000 bottles of Murph’s Maple Syrup sold out.”

Article Continues Below

Murphy has taken other snacks out of his pocket this year, but the pancake is what stuck with the fanbase. Despite the novelty of what happened, it is not the only thing fans in Milwaukee have had to cheer about this season. The Brewers are one of the most dominant teams in Major League Baseball and enter the playoffs as a favorite.

Getting Chourio back on the field is a big step in the right direction for Milwaukee. The Brewers will fall just short of their goal of 100 wins this season, but have two more than any other team in the league. After flaming out in the first round of the postseason in 2024, Milwaukee is back and ready to make a deep run.

Murphy's pocket pancakes brought a new fire to his team and its fans. Regardless of what happens this fall, the Brewers are going to have a good time competing in front of their home crowd.