Brandon Woodruff continues to give the Milwaukee Brewers reasons to be excited. The right-hander made his fifth MLB rehab start on Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville, allowing two runs over five innings while striking out six.

The veteran threw 83 pitches– 60 for strikes– and his fastball topped out at 94.4 mph, another encouraging sign in his shoulder injury recovery journey.

This outing marked Woodruff's fifth rehab appearance and his third straight start of at least five innings, signaling improved stamina and command.

The only significant blemish came when Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo connected on a fastball for a solo home run. Otherwise, contact was limited and mostly soft– a promising sign for both Woodruff and the Brewers rotation, which could soon welcome back its ace.

The veteran righty is close to wrapping up his rehab assignment after missing the entire 2024 season due to shoulder capsule surgery, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. His performance Tuesday will weigh heavily on whether he needs one more start or rejoins Milwaukee as early as next week.

The timing is critical. If he pitches once more in the minors, it would be Sunday– the final day of his 30-day assignment. However, Woodruff could be activated sooner if the team determines he's ready for a return to the MLB stage. The Brewers' rotation, already steady, could elevate to elite status with a healthy Woodruff back in the mix.

Woodruff has been a staple in Milwaukee since 2017, boasting a 3.10 ERA over 130 career appearances. His return would provide not only stability but a morale lift to a club fighting in a tight divisional race.

As the Brewers finalize their pitching plans for the upcoming road trip, all eyes are on Woodruff. Whether he starts in Nashville or Cleveland next, one thing is clear– the Brew Crew are about to get a big arm back at the right time.