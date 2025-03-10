Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is preparing for a significant step in his comeback after missing the entire 2024 season due to shoulder surgery. Following months of rehab, Woodruff expects to pitch in a minor league spring training game as early as next week, marking his first game action since undergoing surgery.

Woodruff, who underwent shoulder surgery in October 2023, has been steadily progressing through his recovery. After completing his fourth live batting practice session on Wednesday, he met with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, for an evaluation. The checkup confirmed that he is on track, giving him the green light to begin pitching in games.

“I had a good checkup. Same old, same old. I'm progressing, I'm recovering, and he said: ‘You've got to progress to games,'” Woodruff told MLB.com. “That first ‘live,’ there's adrenaline, but then you lose that when you go through it so many times. That first one I hit 92 [mph], and I've stayed stagnant with velo. I've not hit a wall, but I've leveled out there. Now I need to get in a game.”

Brandon Woodruff looks to get back on the mound for the Brewers in 2025

Woodruff's next scheduled outing is likely to be in a minor league spring training game, with the possibility of progressing to a major league Cactus League appearance if all goes well. His recovery timeline is on track, but the Brewers remain cautious with their former All-Star as he works toward full strength.

The 32-year-old pitcher has been a key piece of Milwaukee’s rotation since making his debut in 2017. He owns a career 46-26 record with a 3.10 ERA over seven seasons. Before his injury in 2023, Woodruff was dominant, posting a career-best 2.28 ERA in just 11 starts before being shut down.

Getting back into game action represents a major hurdle in his recovery process. Woodruff acknowledged that while he feels strong, he understands the importance of not rushing his return.

“If his minor league game goes as planned, the next step could be a major league outing in the Cactus League,” Woodruff said. “But that’s tentative. I’ve learned not to look too far ahead.”

Brewers manager Pat Murphy and the front office will be closely monitoring Woodruff’s progress, as his return could have a major impact on the team’s rotation in 2025. If he continues trending in the right direction, a midseason return to the Brewers' starting staff could provide a major boost for a team looking to contend in the National League Central.

For now, Woodruff remains focused on taking things one step at a time. “I’m right on track,” he said. The Brewers and their fans will certainly be hoping he stays that way as he works toward making his long-awaited return to the big leagues.