The Milwaukee Brewers kept their secret weapon a secret until the right moment. At the beginning of spring training, outfielder Jackson Chourio was very quiet about his goals for the year.

But who would have thought he would be putting up numbers equivalent to the likes of the Great Bambino?

Over a three-game stretch, Chourio has collected 3 home runs, 6 extra-base hits, and 12 RBIs per OptaStats. The only players to hit those feats over three games were Babe Ruth, Lou Gehirg, and Shohei Ohtani.

This guy just turned 21 and he's hitting marks set by Babe Ruth…

At only 21 years old, Chourio has cemented himself among the game's greatest players. A culmination of the Brewers helping Chourio overcome some early struggles at the plate last season in which end up hitting .275 with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 145 hits.

This year he is hitting .310 with 4 home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Brewers steamrolled past their last three opponents by outscoring them 32-5. They defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-2, the Colorado Rockies 7-1, and yesterday they defeated the Rockies 17-2.

It turns out for Chourio, this isn't his first time pursuing history, let alone being mentioned in the same sentence as the Sultan of Swat.

Jackson Chourio achieved a playoff feat first done by Babe Ruth

Chourio found himself in the company of Babe Ruth one year ago. He smashed two game tying home runs in the same postseason game. It was during Game 2 of the 2024 NL Wild Card Series between the Brewers and the New York Mets.

His first home run came in the first inning to tie the game at one. Chourio's second homer came in the eighth inning to tie the game at three. The last home run helped the Brewers get back into the game.

The Brewers won the game 5-3 before losing the series 2-1.

Ruth was the last player to do that during game four of the 1928 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

To be mentioned in the same category as the guy who revolutionized the home run is something to savor. Very few in the game of baseball have been able to achieve that.

Jackson Chourio is one of that very few.