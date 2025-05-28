The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a rough start to the 2025 MLB season. While the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams were always going to hurt, they are hovering around .500. The pitching has been an issue too, which was not the case last year. The Brewers signed Jose Quintana late in the offseason, and he has been great, but recently suffered an injury. He gave a timeline update to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy on Wednesday.

“Jose Quintana is back from his one-game rehab assignment and says he has the normal soreness but otherwise feels good. He’s preparing to start for the Brewers on Sunday in Philadelphia,” McCalvy reported.

Quintana threw 5.1 innings and allowed just one run against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 9. While the Brewers lost that game, it was his fifth excellent performance of his six starts. Outside of allowing six runs in five innings to the Cubs, he has allowed one or fewer runs in every start. He hit the injured lit with a shoulder impingement, but is set to return.

Quintana joined the brigade of Brewers pitchers on the injured list when he went down. Nestor Cortes Jr has only made two starts, Aaron Civale has made only three, and Brandon Woodruff has not debuted this year. Getting Quintana back is huge, but if those four could all be pitching at the same time, they could get hot.

There are other problems with the Brewers besides their pitching injuries. Jackson Chourio has taken a step back this year, replacing Willy Adames has not gone smoothly, and Garrett Mitchell is hurt again. But they have made their name through pitching. That can finally take off with Quintana coming off the injured list.

The Brewers finish their series with the Red Sox on Wednesday and head to Philly on Friday.