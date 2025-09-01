The Brewers are adding a familiar face to their roster, reuniting with infielder Luis Urias, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The veteran infielder signed a minor league deal on Sunday and will report to Triple-A Nashville for his second stint with the organization. Urias’ return comes as the Brewers, currently 85-53, continue to lead the National League Central and prepare for a potential postseason run.

Urias, 28, was originally acquired by Milwaukee in November 2019 in a trade with the San Diego Padres that sent Zach Davies and Trent Grisham to San Diego in exchange for Urias and Eric Lauer. He debuted during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .239/.308/.204 with no home runs and 11 RBI. In 2021, his first full season, Urias hit .249/.345/.445 with 23 home runs and 75 RBI, emerging as a versatile infielder who could play shortstop, second base, and third base. The following season, 2022, he posted a .239/.335/.404 line with 16 home runs and 47 RBI over 119 games.

A slow start in 2023 saw Urias batting just .145/.299/.236 through 20 games, prompting the Brewers to trade him to the Boston Red Sox for minor league pitcher Bradley Blalock. Following that, Urias spent parts of the 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners, hitting .191/.303/.394 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 41 games. He then signed a $1.1 million deal with the Athletics last winter and added $300,000 in incentives, hitting .230/.315/.338 with eight home runs and 25 RBI over 96 games, mostly at second base. The A’s designated him for assignment late last month, clearing the way for his return to Milwaukee.

Urias brings positional versatility and experience to a Brewers infield that may need depth in the coming weeks. He has appeared in at least 140 major league games at shortstop, second base, and third base, though he has not played shortstop in the majors since 2022. He could provide insurance for third baseman Caleb Durbin or fill in during Joey Ortiz’s expected return from a hamstring strain. While Urias will start in Triple-A, he would be eligible for the postseason if added to the 40-man roster before September 1.

During his first four seasons with Milwaukee, Urias hit .239/.335/.403 with 40 home runs and 48 doubles across 330 games. His experience and his familiarity with the organization make him a reliable option for the Brewers as they look to maintain their league-leading position and build a strong October roster.