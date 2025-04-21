It's hard to be better than pitcher Craig Yoho has been so far in Triple-A. The Milwaukee Brewers prospect has a perfect 0.00 ERA through eight appearances this season, and the big league club has called him up, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Yoho is a 25-year-old reliever who was a two-way player in college but has exclusively pitched in the Brewers' system. In 9.2 innings pitched in 2025, he's allowed one unearned run on five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

It's a little Small Sample Size Theater, but Yoho has been successful at every Minor League stop so far. In a 14.1-inning cup of coffee in Triple-A last year, he had a 1.26 ERA — actually the highest out of his three stops last season (including high-A and Double-A).

During his two-plus Minor League seasons, Yoho has an absurd 42.4% strikeout rate, equating to 14.5 K's per nine innings.

His Baseball America scouting report touts him as the 15th-best prospect in the Brewers' system. Yoho's changeup is his best pitch, according to the outlet, as it looks similar out of his hand to his fastball, but differs in speed by 13-14 miles per hour. He also mixes in his curveball.

Yoho's MLB.com scouting report should be enough to make Brewers fans salivate.

“The star of the show here is Yoho’s 77-80 mph changeup, a cartoonish pitch that acted as close to Devin Williams’ airbender as you’ll find in the Minor Leagues,” it reads. “Thrown from a low three-quarters slot, the pitch averaged 18 inches of armside movement at Triple-A with about 15 mph difference from Yoho’s low-90s sinker. The change looks very similar to the heater out of the hand until the last moment when it ducks below bats, leading to a 51 percent whiff rate across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.”

Yoho is not yet on the Brewers' 40-man roster and Milwaukee has not announced a corresponding move as of this writing. The Brewers, who are in need of pitching depth, are on the road, facing the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.