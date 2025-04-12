With their sights set on another playoff appearance in 2025, the Milwaukee Brewers received a bit of unfortunate news on Friday evening. Starting pitcher Aaron Civale, who was set to be one of the key cogs in Milwaukee's rotation, suffered a setback in his comeback from a hamstring injury. Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy said that his timeline to return is still to be determined in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Brewers pitching news: Aaron Civale has had a setback in his comeback from a strained hamstring,” posted McCalvy on the social media site. “He’s being evaluated and the timeline is TBD.”

This is a tough blow to a team that is still finding its footing this season. At the moment, they are tied with the Chicago Cubs at the top of the NL Central. They still have 148 games left in the season. Is this setback for Civale only temporary, or could it hold him out longer?

The longer that the veteran righty is out, the more uncertain the Brewers' chances could be. In what is already sure to be a crowded NL field, Milwaukee needs all the certainty it can get.

Brewers hope for quick recovery from Aaron Civale

Even if Civale is out for a short amount of additional time, president of baseball operations Matt Arnold and the Brewers' brass have their work cut out for them. Nestor Cortes, the former New York Yankees lefty, could be out for a while. Brandon Woodruff and Tobias Myers are working their way back through rehab. They are also dealing with injuries among the position players, and their depth has taken a hit. Yet, the problems faced by Milwaukee are being faced by many other teams as well.

The injury crisis has hit harder this season it seems. Multiple starters being out for teams across the majors is seeming to be more of a normality. Playoff teams like the Brewers are not exempt.

However, Arnold and his staff have built up a deeper farm system than most. Can these young players fill the gaps left behind by Civale and other ailing veterans? If so, then Milwaukee's chances at another postseason berth are well in hand.