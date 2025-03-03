The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card Series last year. While Pete Alonso's home-run off of Devin Williams is the prevailing memory, Jose Quintana was a big part of that New York win. After goingall winter unsigned, Quintana now has a new home. The Brewers have signed Jose Quintana to improve their pitching depth, per Robert Murray from FanSided.

“Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” Murray reported.

Quintana spent the last two seasons with the Mets, pitching to a 3.70 ERA over 44 starts. His best start came in Milwaukee last October, pitching six shutout innings, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. The Brewers have had a quiet offseason, as many of their offseasons are. But additions like Quintana are the ones that keep them in the playoff conversation year after year.

The Brewers lost Frankie Montas, who they traded for mid-season when he signed with the Mets this offseason. Quintana and Nestor Cortes Jr, who they got when they traded Williams, will be key in replacing his production. Freddy Peralta, Aaron Civales, Tobias Meyers, and Brandon Woodruff make up the other legs of the rotation.

Quintana had some of the best years of his career with the Mets under president David Stearns. He came over from the Brewers, bringing over a pitching development system that has dominated the NL Central for years. While Milwaukee is deep into spring training, he should hit the ground running because of his familiarity with the system.

The NL Central will not be the weak division it has been in the past in 2025. The Pirates have a dominant pitching staff, the Reds have young stars blossoming, and the Cubs improved this offseason. Quintana will help the Brewers' chase for the NL Central title.