On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will have a chance to move on or go home. They plan to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the NLDS and fulfill manager Craig Counsel's prediction of “going to LA”.

To pull off the comeback from 2-0, it will be up to left-hander Drew Pomeranz, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. It turns out, Pomeranz will not only have the shot of a lifetime, but also fulfill what has become an incredible journey.

Prior to this season, Pomeranz hadn't pitched in the majors since 2021.

Drew Pomeranz’s Cinderella comeback story continues:

The 36-year-old left-handed reliever, who had not pitched in the big leagues since 2021 before this year, will be the Chicago Cubs’ starter tonight in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

On August 10, 2021, Pomeranz took to the mound when he was with the San Diego Padres. Afterward, his season came to end when he had to undergo repair a torn flexor tendon. As a result, Pomeranz missed the entirety of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

After bouncing around in the minors, the Cubs snatched up Pomeranz in a trade in April. In his first full season back, Pomeranz put up some solid numbers. Altogether, he finished the regular season going 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA as well as 57 strikeouts.

Article Continues Below

In July, he made history by achieving a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless appearances. Now he is being entrusted with the opportunity to move the Cubs into the NLCS against the Dodgers.

What this win will mean for the Cubs

If the Cubs defeat the Brewers at Wrigley Field no less, it will certain be a momentum of pure raw celebration. Celebration for a multitude of reasons.

One, the Cubs would have pulled off coming back from a 2-0 deficit. Two, the Cubs would be one step closer to a possible shot at playing in the World Series. Three, it would be the first time the Cubs would play in the NLCS since 2017.

That year, they lost to the Dodgers in five games, one year after their monumental World Series win after a 108 year drought.