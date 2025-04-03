The MLB season is in full swing and fans have already gotten to see dramatic finishes between team all around the league. That was no different on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in dramatic fashion in Milwaukee.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the 11th inning, Brewers leadoff man Brice Turang stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners and just one out. Turang had been struggling on the day, but he came through in the clutch with an epic squeeze bunt to bring the winning run home.

The Milwaukee @Brewers and the B stands for BUNT! pic.twitter.com/3c3aHOPLSm — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2025

Turang was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a pair of ground balls in the infield in this game before coming up big on the final pitch. After the game, the second baseman talked about coming through in the clutch for his guys.

Bruce Turang on his winning bunt, and making something great out of what had been a rough day. pic.twitter.com/2fCacJhOel — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 2, 2025

“You can't dwell on the past,” Turang said. “You've gotta keep moving forward. When days go like that, you kind of know at some point in the game that your name is gonna be called.”

Turang's confidence won't be too down after this one, not only because of the walk-off but because of his three-hit outing against the Royals in a win on Tuesday.

This victory moves both teams to 2-4 and gives the Brewers a 2-1 series win over Kansas City to start the week. They will now stay at home for a four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds, who will also come into Milwaukee at 2-4 on the young season.

Most of the positives in this game for the Brewers come from the mound. Freddy Peralta pitched a gem in his second start of the season, going eight full innings and allowing just two hits and one earned run. Peralta struck out eight batters before three bullpen arms entered and gave up just two hits in three innings. Jared Koenig ended up getting the win for Milwaukee.

Back-to-back wins after an 0-4 start could be a launchpad for this Brewers team that is trying to compete in a crowded NL Central division this season. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals both appear to be much improved, so all of these tight wins will add up for the reigning division champs as they try to protect their throne.