The Milwaukee Brewers face an uphill climb in the NLCS, trailing 0–2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet if there’s one thing history has taught, it’s that Pat Murphy’s Brewers don’t fold easily. On Wednesday, before the team took the field at Dodger Stadium, Murphy delivered a message that hit every corner of the clubhouse. The Brewers manager reminded his players how their season began, with four crushing losses and a staggering 47–15 run differential against the Yankees and Royals, and how that same group clawed its way to the best record in baseball.

“This is more an opportunity than anyone knows,” Murphy told reporters before Game 3. “If I was to tell this group after their 0–4 start with the worst run differential in baseball history, ‘Hey, you’re four games from the World Series,’ you’d take it.” His words reflected a mix of defiance and belief, a reminder that the Brewers have already conquered adversity once.

As the lights brightened over Dodger Stadium, Murphy’s tone carried both grit and gratitude. “Whatever that mountain is, we’ll take it,” he said. “There’s a lot of reason to doubt. There’s a lot of daunting scenarios out there. But it’s not time to think, complain, or explain. It’s time to go.” Those final words, simple yet powerful, became the rallying cry for a Brewers team searching for a spark.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Dodgers, loaded with depth and experience, have controlled the first two games with steady pitching and timely hitting. Still, the Brewers have built their identity around persistence and fight. As the series shifts to Los Angeles, Milwaukee knows momentum can turn in a heartbeat. For Murphy, the moment isn’t about panic, it’s about pride. “Murph” has never stopped pushing, and his players know it.

Now, with their season on the line, NLCS Game 3 looms as the defining test of whether the Brewers' determination can match the Dodgers' firepower. The Brewers’ comeback story began once before in April. Tonight, as they stare down elimination odds in October, Pat Murphy’s message echoes louder than ever: it’s time to go again.

Can the Brewers turn that belief into the spark that reignites their October run?