The Milwaukee Brewers started their 2025 postseason run with a bang. Brewers manager Pat Murphy watched as his offense dominated in the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against the Chicago Cubs. However, the series shifted from Milwaukee to Chicago and the Brewers lost the next two, setting up a win-or-go home Game 5 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee has been one of the league's best teams all season. Christian Yelich has been the veteran presence on a team full of young talent. However, even he does not have a ton of playoff experience.

Despite a lack of postseason exposure, the Brewers come back home with a chance to move on to the NLCS with one more win. Murphy made sure to hammer that point home while talking to the media on Friday evening.

Murphy's interesting snacks have made him popular, but he is one of the best managers in Major League Baseball. Despite the new notoriety, the veteran skipper did not pull his punches when talking about how Brewers fans should view the team. He told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy that fans should rethink their approach and do everything they can to cheer his team on.

“I wish the fans could look at this as they way I know this team,” Murphy said. “Like what they've done to overachieve and what they've done to put themselves into this place is really special, and to get behind them and help them, instead of thinking ‘Wow, we haven't won a playoff series, we deserve it.'”

Yelich calmed his team down after losing Game 4, saying that he was not concerned. He and the Brewers have a good chance to advance on Saturday in front of their home crowd. Now, Murphy can only hope that his message gets through to the fanbase and they show up to the game ready to help the team win one last game.