The Milwaukee Brewers endured an uneven start to the 2025 campaign, but that is fully in the rearview mirror now. The Brewers have been rolling as of late, and they are fresh off sweeping one of the top teams in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies, over the weekend. In the wake of Milwaukee's huge series win, manager Pat Murphy was effusive in his praise of his team.

The Brewers cruised to victory on both Friday and Saturday, before pulling off a rally late on Sunday to finish off their sweep of the Phillies. Perhaps more impressively, Milwaukee picked up their final win without star outfielder Christian Yelich after he exited the game early with a hand injury. According to Murphy, that's just a testament to the Brewers “relentless” mindset, which has been on full display as of late.

“If you want to be a good team, you’ve got to stay relentless throughout the game and look for opportunities; every pitch counts,” Murphy said. “This is a really good team, best record in the National League. It was really a nice series. We had a little spell early in the season where we were decent, and then we were just kind of flat. This seems like we got a little bit of our edge back. I think this is a really good marker for us, saying, ‘Hey, you went and played the Phillies, as good a team as there is in baseball, if not the best.’”

Pat Murphy, Brewers rolling after sweeping Phillies

The Brewers have won their past seven games after they also swept the Boston Red Sox in their previous series. They still sit behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central standings, but they are one of the hottest teams in the league currently, which serves them well as they attempt to find a way to move up the standings.

One series doesn't make a season, but Milwaukee made a statement by sweeping Philadelphia, and you can bet that the rest of the league has taken note of their recent hot streak. The Brewers will look to keep up the positive momentum when they return to action on Tuesday, June 3, as they will kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.