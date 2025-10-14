Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is embracing the role of the underdog against the Los Angeles Dodgers — even if the Brewers swept the regular season series against the reigning champs and finished with the best record in baseball.

“I'm sure that most Dodger players can't name eight guys on our roster,” he told the media before Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday. “No offense to them, they shouldn't have to know the names, but these are some guys that hopefully they know their names by the time it's over. You never know.”

He sang a similar tune the day before, calling his team a bunch of “average Joes.”

“[Christian Yelich] calls it the collection of misfit toys,” he said. “Everybody has been DFA’d or moved around or been through really tough stretches.”

There is a stark difference between these two teams. The Dodgers are in the NLCS for the seventh time since 2016, are going for their third championship since 2020 and are looking to be the first repeat World Series champions in a quarter-century.

The Brewers, meanwhile, haven't been to the World Series since 1982 and have never won a National League pennant. They lost to the Dodgers in their last NLCS appearance in 2018.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't buying Pat Murphy's act

If the Brewers are trying to play the underdog role, the Dodgers aren't buying it.

“They're just gritty, they're tough,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “and they take on Murph's personality. They've got some guys that can slug. They've got some athleticism. They really defend well. They can pitch well. They've got complete buy-in, and so they're hungry. Those things are components that are scary.

“So, anything Murph speaks to, in the Lou Holtz vein, we're not buying, because that's a very good ballclub.”

Game 1 starter Blake Snell called out Murphy's “average Joes” comment specifically.

“I’m not falling for the ‘Average Joes,’” he said. “They’re not. They have the best record in the NL. They’re a really good team.”