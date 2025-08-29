The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen off their torrid midsummer pace. After losing back-to-back series, Milwaukee split a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. An uncharacteristically poor start from Jose Quintana doomed the Brewers in the series finale Thursday.

The team’s normally reliable bullpen has also struggled, allowing the fourth-most runs in baseball since August 15. Making matters worse, Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill landed on the 15-day IL with a flexor strain in his right arm.

But Milwaukee received some positive news Friday as reliever Rob Zastryzny was reinstated from the injured list, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Easton McGee was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.

Brewers bolster bullpen depth with IL activation

Zastryzny is obviously not a replacement for Megill with zero saves in his seven-year career. However he does add depth to the Brewers’ struggling bullpen. Prior to going down with a rib injury on June 25, Zastryzny had performed well for Milwaukee. He posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings this season.

Despite signing with both the Chicago Cubs and the New York Yankees over the last year, Zastryzny has only pitched for the Brewers in the last two seasons. The veteran lefty made nine appearances for Milwaukee in 2024 before elbow tendinitis ended his campaign in July.

Zastryzny was claimed off waivers by the Cubs when the season ended but became a free agent after getting DFA’d. The Yankees then signed him to a minor-league deal in February. The well-traveled hurler had been toiling in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until the Brewers acquired Zastryzny through a trade in May.

Now recovered from a stress reaction in his ribs, which sidelined him for over two months, Zastryzny joins fellow lefties Aaron Ashby and Jared Koenig in Milwaukee’s bullpen.

The Brewers surged to the best record in baseball amid a historic hot streak starting in June. But the team is just 5-8 since the Cincinnati Reds snapped a 14-game winning streak earlier this month. Although Milwaukee has slowed down of late, the club maintains a 6.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.