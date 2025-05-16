The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves stuck in the middle of the National League Central division halfway through the second full month of the season. After winning at least 90 games in three of the last four years, the Brewers are off to a slower start. After trading closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees, Milwaukee made another deal with New York on Friday.

The Brewers sent cash to the Yankees in exchange for relief pitcher Rob Zastryzny, according to the team's social media page. Zastryzny returns to Pat Murphy's bullpen after pitching in nine games last season. He helps to beef up the relievers behind Tyler Megill as Milwaukee tries to find their way back into contention.

The 33-year-old has seven years of Major League Baseball experience despite not playing in the majors from 2018 to 2022. The righty brings Murphy another veteran to turn to when he needs to go to the bullpen.

Zastryzny signed a minor league deal with the Yankees after the Chicago Cubs claimed him in 2024. He opted for free agency and eventually New York picked him up. The deal nets the Yankees some money they can use elsewhere.

Milwaukee walks away hoping they aren't let down by their new reliever like Williams has done to the Yankees.

It remains to be seen how the Brewers use Zastryzny in their strategy if they call him up to the majors at all. He has never pitched in more than 10 games in his career outside of 2023.

Murphy hopes that Zastryzny comes to his team ready to help Megill. The Brewers' top relievers are doing well, but behind Abner Uribe and Nick Mears, things get ugly. Grant Anderson and Jared Koenig both sport ERAs that are far too high for comfort.

Despite a small sample size in his career, Zastryzny has shown that he is a capable pitcher. Milwaukee hopes that he can combine the quality of season he had in 2024 with the volume of 2023.