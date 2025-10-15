The story of baseball right now is the ALCS and NLCS matchups. In the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are meeting for the chance to go to the World Series, with the Dodgers winning Game 1 thanks to Blake Snell. However, one significant subplot that has emerged off the field is that the Dodgers are staying at a haunted hotel in Milwaukee.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has checked out of the Pfister Hotel, thanks to his wife, who fears ghosts. Teams often stay at the hotel when visiting Milwaukee to play the Brewers. Hernandez stressed to the media that he does not believe in ghosts, but said his wife does.

“I don't believe in ghosts,” Hernandez said. “I have stayed in there before. I've never seen anything or heard anything.

“But my wife is on this trip and said she doesn't want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel.

“But I've heard from other players and wives that something is happening in these couple of nights.”

Then, he was more pressed about their hearing and what was happening in their rooms.

“The lights, some of the rooms, the lights go off and on,” Hernandez said. “And the doors, there are noises, footsteps, things like that, I don't know.

“I'm not the guy I'm going to be here saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I experienced that before' because I'm not. And I don't think I'm going to experience that.”

It is worth noting that Hernandez's teammate, Mookie Betts, already gave up on the hotel. Whenever the Dodgers visit the Brewers, he stays at an Airbnb instead of the Pfister Hotel. When asked if he thought something was up, he said, “I just don't want to find out myself.”

The hotel is 132 years old and has numerous stories associated with it from different baseball players around the MLB. Phillies' first baseman, Bryce Harper, said his clothes were once moved across the room, and players have talked about phantom footsteps and the TV and radios mysteriously coming on in their rooms. However, one executive said he thinks most of it is from players messing with each other.

Despite the rumors of ghosts, the Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts are focused on winning. After shaking up the batting order in Milwaukee, they will try to walk out of the series with a 2-0 lead.