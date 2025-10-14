In a crucial playoff situation, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a strategic lineup adjustment for Game 2 of the 2025 NLCS, looking to build on momentum from their narrow Game 1 win. Manager Dave Roberts’ lineup change moves several key hitters in an effort to spark early offense vs. Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

To start, the Dodgers batting order now places Freddie Freeman in the third spot, flipping positions with Teoscar Hernandez, who moves down to sixth. Will Smith, originally batting fifth, now hits cleanup, while Max Muncy jumps to fifth for better left-handed support. Tommy Edman drops one spot to seventh.

All nine defensive positions remain unchanged from Game 1. The full lineup includes Shohei Ohtani (DH), Mookie Betts (SS), Freeman (1B), Smith (C), Muncy (3B), Hernandez (RF), Edman (2B), Kiké Hernandez (LF), and Andy Pages (CF).

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the Game 2 batting order for the Dodgers along with a graphic.

“Dodgers Game 2 lineup”

Dodgers Game 2 lineup pic.twitter.com/GTeD6GHIYp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 14, 2025

The lineup was built to counter the right-hander and provide better matchup balance. Freeman’s move allows him to serve as a bridge between Betts and Smith, while Muncy offers protection against Milwaukee’s bullpen options.

With the Dodgers vs. Brewers matchup riding on small edges, Roberts is leaning into data-driven changes. Freeman homered in Game 1, and the shift looks to keep him in a key RBI spot. Smith and Muncy now follow closely, increasing pressure on opposing arms.

Game 2 starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks to contain the Brewers offense, which struggled in Game 1. The subtle lineup shift may prove critical in tipping the series further in the Dodgers' favor.