The Milwaukee Brewers were the first team in MLB to clinch a spot in the postseason in 2025, and they have clinched a bye to the NLDS, as they no longer can be overtaken by the NL West division leader in the standings. Thus, one would think that the Brewers would prioritize getting their key players as much rest as possible in preparation for a potential World Series push considering that they didn't advance past the Wild Card round in 2020, 2023, and 2024 and failed to make it past the Division Series in 2021.

But this Brewers squad has set such high expectations for themselves, and every game still matters as though they're the ones fighting for a spot in the 2025 MLB postseason. This was certainly the case in their 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres in 11 innings on Monday, with manager Pat Murphy expressing how proud he is of his team for playing the way they did — with their hearts on their sleeves — despite the defeat.

“I’m proud of our guys for not just showing up and saying, ‘Well, we’ve clinched a bye, we won the division,’ and showing up and playing as hard as they did. That touched me. That was special. Guys were disappointed we didn’t win. I am, too,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

For the best team in MLB, with a record of 95-62 following their loss to the Padres, this is not surprising. The Brewers have been the best team in baseball for a while now, and they are bringing that championship mentality to every game. It is not a coincidence that they are thriving, even after defeat.

The Brewers have two more games in their current series against the playoff-bound Padres before they host division rival Cincinnati Reds in a season-ending three-game set that might decide the Reds' playoff fate.

Brewers offense lose steam against Padres bullpen

The Brewers are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for most runs scored among National League teams, but they couldn't hit a lick against the Padres' lockdown bullpen on Monday. In 5.1 innings against San Diego's relievers, all the Brewers could muster was one run on six total baserunners. And they couldn't even drive in a run via hit; they had to score Brice Turang, the free baserunner at second in extra innings, the hard way.

That performance wasn't indicative at all of the Brewers' hitting prowess, which they'll be raring to show on Tuesday as they go at it again against the Padres.