The Milwaukee Brewers ride a four-game winning streak into the beginning of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. However, Pat Murphy's bullpen will look a little different against the Phillies. The Brewers out-righted relief pitcher Joel Payamps to Triple-A Nashville. Former All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff has been recovering with Nashville, but Payamps' arrival has more to do with his play than any injury.

Payamps cleared waivers on Thursday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The 31-year-old reliever had an ERA of 8.35 and just three holds before the team moved him to the minor leagues. Murphy's bullpen centers around Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe, leaving little space for Payamps to contribute.

Now that he is gone, there is space on the roster for players who are close to returning from the injured list. Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, and Jose Quintana are all on the team's IL, working their way back from different issues. Woodruff pitched seven innings in his last rehab start on Wednesday, taking one step closer to retaking his spot.

Unfortunately, he won't have his ace back against the Phillies. Regardless, Murphy's team has a chance to prove themselves against one of the National League's best. The Brewers expect to factor into the NL playoff picture as the season goes on. However, a lackluster start has them just over .500. However, not having their full arsenal of starters at their disposal is a fair reason for Milwaukee's struggles.

Murphy and the Brewers likely will not miss Payamps, who gave them very little when he played this season. The team has their eyes set on their next series as they climb their way back to the top of the National League Central.

Fans hope that Woodruff comes back strong and the rest of Murphy's staff can return and stay healthy. If they do, Milwaukee has a chance to make things interesting.