The Twins will travel to Atlanta to face the Braves! These two teams are headed in opposite directions, with the Twins playing well and the Braves struggling. This is a big series for both teams to try to get some momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Braves prediction and pick.

Twins-Braves Projected Starters

Chris Paddack vs. Bryce Elder

Chris Paddack (0-2) with a 9.49 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts through five innings

Away Splits: (0-1) 24.30 ERA

Bryce Elder (0-1) with a 7.20 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on nine hits with zero walks and four strikeouts through six innings

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Braves Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +110

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Twins vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT

TV: Apple TV+/FanDuel Sports Network South/MNNT

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins were 82-80 last season and were very inconsistent, and they have started the season struggling, with a 7-12 record. However, they are playing better, winning three of their last four games. The Twins' offense was just above average last season, but they have been awful this season and near the bottom of the league again. The Twins were below average on the mound last year and have also struggled to start the season. Despite their overall struggles as a unit, Ty France, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Jose Miranda (who is injured), and Carlos Correa are some notable names on this Minnesota offense. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are the standouts on the mound and need to be the difference makers. The Twins have struggled big time.

The Twins are starting Chris Paddack on the mound. He has a 0-2 record, a 9.49 ERA, and a 1.86 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 15 hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts across 12.1 innings in three starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.1. It has been a massive struggle for Paddack to start the year, as the Twins have lost all three of his starts. The Braves are also not playing well, but they can take advantage of him in this matchup.

The Twins' offense has struggled after being solid last season. They were 13th in batting average with a .246, but they have fallen to .207. France, Buxton, Wallner, and Bader have emerged as the Twins' best batters, taking turns leading in each batting category. France leads in batting average at .265 and in total hits with 18. Buxton and Bader are tied for the team lead in home runs with three, Bader is the leader in RBI with 12, and Wallner is the leader in OBP with .373. This offense has balance, but it has still been a big struggle. Bryce Elder has struggled for the Braves, so they have a decent matchup, making this a big X-factor.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves had a great season last year with an 89-73 record, but they have started this year struggling. They have a 5-13 record and have lost three of their last four games. Their offense was average last season, but they have started slowly this season. They had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB last season, but it has been a big struggle this year, and a big reason behind their slow start. Spencer Schwellenbach has easily been the best pitcher for the Braves, but Grant Holmes has also been solid at best. On offense, Marcell Ozuna has dominated at the plate for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II not far behind and playing well. The Braves have started awfully and need help.

The Braves are starting Bryce Elder on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 7.20 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 12 hits with two walks and seven strikeouts through 10 innings across his two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.5. Elder struggled in his first two starts, and the Braves lost both. He gets a good matchup against the Twins due to how much they have struggled behind the plate in their own right.

The Braves' offense has taken a step back this season. They are 20th in batting average at .218 after having a .244 average last year, which was 15th in the league. Ozuna and Riley have been the best players on offense for the Braves. Ozuna leads in batting average at .306 and in OBP at .477. Then, Riley leads in home runs with five, in RBI with 12, and total hits with 21. The Braves' offense has talent and depth, but nothing has clicked. They should be able to play well against Paddack because he has been one of the worst pitchers in the MLB to start the year.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick

These pitchers have not played well, but the Braves are primed for a win. Elder is slightly better than Paddack, and I trust the Braves on offense more. The Braves win outright.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-130)