The Minnesota Twins are bringing star power and experience to their new-look dugout. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the club is hiring Grady Sizemore, a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, to join new manager Derek Shelton’s coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season. The 43-year-old Sizemore will oversee outfield, baserunning, and first-base coaching duties as part of the franchise’s push to reestablish its identity in the AL Central.

The hire reflects Minnesota’s broader offseason strategy to blend proven experience with player development, creating a coaching staff built to reenergize fundamentals and rebuild a winning culture from within.

Nightengale announced the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the hire and highlighting the veteran’s new role with the Twins.

“Former All Star Grady Sizemore back as coach, this time with the Minnesota Twins.”

Article Continues Below

The addition of Sizemore signals a renewed emphasis on defense and speed — two areas that plagued the Twins during their 70–92 finish last season. The move reunites him with familiar AL Central competition after serving as the Chicago White Sox offensive coordinator in 2025 and interim manager the year before. His playing pedigree, defined by a mix of athleticism and leadership, provides Shelton with a valuable voice both in the clubhouse and on the field.

During his 10-year playing career, Sizemore hit .265 with 150 home runs, 143 stolen bases, and over 1,000 hits. His peak years featured both elite range in center field and aggressive baserunning, traits that fit seamlessly with Shelton’s vision for a faster, sharper club. The hiring also continues the growing MLB coaching staff trend of former All-Stars from the 2000s bringing firsthand experience to today’s younger rosters.

For the Twins organization, this marks one of the first major moves under Shelton since replacing Rocco Baldelli. With Sizemore on board, the focus now turns to improving defensive fundamentals and base-path discipline heading into spring training. The combination of modern analytics and proven playing experience gives the Twins a chance to restore balance — and relevance — in the AL Central race.