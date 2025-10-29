The Minnesota Twins have reportedly hired a new manager following another non-playoff season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the American League Central club has landed on Derek Shelton as the team's new skipper, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Before this latest career move, Shelton spent years as the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2020 to 2025. In Minnesota, Shelton succeeds Rocco Baldelli, who had managed the Twins from 2019 up to the 2025 campaign.

The Pirates finished the 2025 season with just a 70-92 record to finish just fourth in the AL Central Division and miss the MLB postseason for the second year in a row.

