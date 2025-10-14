The Minnesota Twins are looking for a manager after a disappointing 2025 season. Minnesota is taking a look at New York Yankees hitting coach James Rowson, per the New York Post. Rowson is planning to interview with Minnesota for the job, after the Yankees allowed Minnesota to speak to him.

Rowson previously worked with the Twins as their hitting coach, from 2017-2019. He has been hitting coach for the Yankees since before the 2024 season. New York reached the World Series in 2024, with Rowson helping mentor the team's bats.

Other candidates for the Twins job include former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Boston Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez, per the outlet. Former Twins player Torii Hunter is also seen as a possible dark horse candidate. Hunter wants a job managing a Major League Baseball team. The Los Angeles Angels are also in the mix for Hunter.

The Twins fired Rocco Baldelli, following a 70-92 season in 2025. The Twins dealt away lots of talent ahead of the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Twins need to hit a home run with their next manager

Article Continues Below

Minnesota had a promising 2024 season, with 82 victories. The Twins struggled in 2025, which led to a massive exodus of players at the trade deadline. One of the many stars dealt away was reliever Jhoan Duran, who ended up with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Twins management says they are looking for a leader with experience, who can win a lot of games.

“The type of manager we’re going to hire is going to be able to blend all of the things that will come with any type of team you have,” team president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, per MLB.com. “That’s what you want, right? You want a manager that, no matter what the 26 or the 30 or the 40 [players] you use over the course of a season, that their view is we’re going to make this team the best it can be. You’re going to approach it with, you need to develop at this level.”

Twins fans hope that brighter days are ahead for their club.