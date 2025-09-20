Pablo Lopez is done for the season. The Minnesota Twins starting pitcher is going on the injured list with a mild mid-forearm strain that he suffered in Friday's 6-2 loss to the molten-hot Cleveland Guardians, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. He allowed two runs on three hits and recorded two strikeouts and two walks in what was his last outing of the 2025 campaign.

Lopez was mighty productive when he was on the mound, but a shoulder strain kept him on the shelf for three months. The Twins desperately missed his arm in the rotation, as they fell out of contention and went into seller mode. Lopez finishes with a 2.74 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 1.110 WHIP and a .622 OPS against in 75 2/3 innings of work.

Article Continues Below

If Minnesota (66-88) was in the American League Wild Card race — presently 18 games behind the Houston Astros for the final spot — then the 29-year-old Venezuelan probably would have returned after skipping one start, according to Hayes. He can now focus on just getting healthy and mentally prepared for next season. Considering all the players the organization shipped out of town at the trade deadline, it is possible Lopez could be on the move as well.

However, if management is hoping for a relatively quick turnaround, it may make sense to retain the 2023 All-Star. He can add valuable stability at the top of the starting rotation alongside Joe Ryan. Regardless of the uniform he is wearing, Pablo Lopez should still be able to make an impact. He just has to stay off the IL.