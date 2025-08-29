With Minnesota Twins star pitcher Pablo Lopez wanting to return this season, the latest news coming out of the ball club could point in that direction of that happening. As some fans of the Twins look ahead to the offseason due to the disappointing season, Lopez has made it known that he wants to return, despite the lost year.

Lopez is slated to make another rehab start at the Triple-A level, which would mark the third and “likely final” time, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. He would also report that Lopez expressed how he “feels good physically,” and the goal is to pitch five innings before joining Minnesota's starting rotation.

“Pablo López (shoulder) is expected to make his third, and likely final, Triple-A rehab start Sunday in Toledo,” Gleeman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “López said he feels good physically and is hoping to complete five innings to check the final box before rejoining the [Twins] rotation. He's been out since June 3.”

Twins' Pablo Lopez wants to prove to himself that he can return

While rumors around the Twins will continue into the offseason, Lopez's return would be a positive step in the right direction as he has been out since June 3 due to suffering a “strain of the teres major muscle in the back of his right shoulder,” per MLB.com. Lopez would say to The Athletic more than a week ago that he wants to prove to himself that he can recover and return this season, so that he can have a “regular offseason.”

“I want to do it,” López said earlier this month. “I want to be able to tell myself I was able to come back from this injury and pitch and perform at the level I know I can perform…I want to have a regular offseason where I can follow the progression I’ve been following the last couple of years.”

At any rate, Minnesota is currently at 60-73, which puts them fourth in the AL Central as the team starts a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.