The Minnesota Twins’ managerial search took a sharp turn toward nostalgia Monday when former third baseman Trevor Plouffe made his pick — or rather, picks — for who should replace recently fired manager Rocco Baldelli.

Shortly after the team announced Baldelli’s dismissal, Plouffe posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on who should lead Minnesota next. The nine-year MLB veteran and Talkin’ Baseball podcast host didn’t hesitate, naming two candidates he believes are the only qualified choices for the role.

“Torii Hunter or Justin Morneau are the only right answers.”

Plouffe’s post quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread fan debate. After a 70-92 season and a second straight year without a playoff berth, Minnesota’s fan base is hungry for a cultural reset. The suggestion of Hunter and Morneau — both franchise legends — resonated with fans longing for identity and connection.

Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove winner and longtime leader in the Twins clubhouse, currently works in the Los Angeles Angels front office. Morneau serves as a broadcaster for Bally Sports North and remains a visible voice tied to the organization.

Both have never managed at the professional level, but their deep ties to the franchise are why Plouffe’s endorsement carries weight. With Baldelli gone after seven seasons and three division titles, the front office now faces pressure not just to win — but to restore trust with the fan base.

Plouffe played 723 games for Minnesota between 2010 and 2016. His call for a leadership change rooted in identity — not just analytics — has opened up a new narrative in the Twins' managerial search.

As the offseason begins, the eyes of the fanbase are fixed on the Twins front office. Whether the front office listens to Plouffe or not, the message is clear — fans are looking for more than wins. They want connection, tradition, and a culture that reflects the legacy of the clubhouse.